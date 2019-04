© Reuters/Philippe Wojazer



A conference organised by a student association at France's renowned Sciences Po University has found itself on the verge of disruption as another student group vowed toThe conference entitled 'Modernity, legacy and progress' and organized by a student group called 'The Critique of the European Reason' was initially scheduled to take place within the premises of the university in Paris on Tuesday. However, a day before the event, another student group -said in a Facebook postYet, the anti-fascists minced no words as theyat once. Sciences Po offered a platform to "a deeply reactionary man whose openly racist and sexist statements are as dangerous as they are intolerable," the group named after a far-left militant killed by skinheads in a brawl back in 2013 said in a statement it posted on Facebook."There can be no dialog with ... individuals like Alain Finkielkraut," the group said asand vowed to stage a rally in front of the entrance to the university to prevent him from speaking at the event.The organizers of the conference certainly took the matter seriously as they canceled the event on Tuesday afternoon, explaining thatIn fact, the conference was thenlocated not far from the Sciences Po campus. However, the anti-fascists were quick to notice this fact and some 20 protesters gathered near the business school ahead of the event. Such developments prompted the organizers toEventually, the conference was held at the Sciences Po campus under police guard. A video published by organizers on social media shows Finkielkraut arriving to the conference at a time when several police officers are seen maintaining order at a street near the campus. A group of youths, some of them masked, could also be seen on the street, although they did not take any action.Following the conference, the anti-fascists slammed the university by saying it was "biased" and supported "reactionary speakers." They even called the center of the French political sciences "an institution educating far-right elites" that later support "repressive and violent policies of the state apparatus." "We strongly condemn the Sciences Po's collusion with the extreme right and its choice to call the police against its own students.""We will never yield in the face of those, who use the argument of domination and diversity to in fact kill all pluralism and critical thinking."Finkielkraut himself also did not stay out of this debate as he criticized the anti-fascist group protesting against him in what he called "a misguided fight."