© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue

On Wednesday, Hamas security forces arrested prominent Palestinian comedian Hussam Khalaf for "misusing technology."Sources in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip told the Jerusalem Post Thursday that Hamas security officers took Hussam in for questioning the previous day in his native town of Rafah, at the southern tip of the tiny autonomous territory."They took him in their car, and since then we haven't heard from him," his brother told the Post.In one November Facebook video , Khalaf sings, "I'll write on dollar papers, this support is from Qatar. Young people lost their limbs, so that we receive some diesel."Journalist and author Daniel Lazare told Sputnik Wednesday that "suspicions that Qatar is somehow behind his arrest are far from illegitimate."His songs were also critical of new taxes by Hamas and the high rate of unemployment, which the Palestine Bureau of Statistics reported reached 52 percent last year.For example, since November, Doha has offered Gaza $150 million to pay the salaries of government employees, but Hamas has refused those money transfers, which Tel Aviv must approve, in protest of the fact that Israel has such veto power over Gazan affairs.One Gazan woman exclaimed last month that "Hamas officials' children drive in luxurious cars, but I have 4 unemployed sons. All of Gaza are unemployed because of Ismail Haniyeh & Yahya Sinwar. These officials care nothing about the poor people's necessities. We have the right to live.""It is the sort pointless act that strengthens [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, deepens the isolation of the Palestinians and... allows the Hamas dictatorship to continue. The group does far more damage to the Palestinian cause than it does to Israel," Lazare said.