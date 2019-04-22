© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali

Earlier in the day, four militants attempted to attack a police station, but were stopped by the security personnel.Media reports say the suspects were inside a car when they tried to crash through the main entrance of the General Directorate of Investigation's Centre in Riyadh. However, they were intercepted by security personnel and their vehicle was prevented from gaining access to the compound.The sides then exchanged fire, which resulted in the death of the attackers.Later in the day, the Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi police station northwest of Riyadh on Sunday, Reuters reported.