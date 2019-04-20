0. How to argue against Assange smears.

"He's not a journalist." "He's a rapist." "He was hiding from rape charges in the embassy." "He's a Russian agent." "He's being prosecuted for hacking crimes, not journalism." "He should just go to America and face the music. If he's innocent he's got nothing to fear." "Well he jumped bail! Of course the UK had to arrest him." "He's a narcissist/megalomaniac/jerk." "He's a horrible awful monster for reasons X, Y and Z... but I don't think he should be extradited." "Trump is going to rescue him and they'll work together to end the Deep State. Relax and wait and see." "He put poop on the walls. Poop poop poopie." "He's stinky." "He was a bad houseguest." "He conspired with Don Jr." "He only publishes leaks about America." "He's an antisemite." "He's a fascist." "He was a Trump supporter." "I used to like him until he ruined the 2016 election" / "I used to hate him until he saved the 2016 election." "He's got blood on his hands." "He published the details of millions of Turkish women voters." "He supported right-wing political parties in Australia." "He endangered the lives of gay Saudis." "He's a CIA agent/limited hangout." "He mistreated his cat." "He's a pedophile." "He lied about Seth Rich."

Julian Assange, who published many inconvenient facts about the powerful and provoked the wrath of opaque and unaccountable government agencies, is literally the worst person in the whole entire world, OR Julian Assange, who published many inconvenient facts about the powerful and provoked the wrath of opaque and unaccountable government agencies, is the target of a massive, deliberate disinformation campaign designed to kill the public's trust in him.

A - Be clear that your goal is to fight against a disinformation campaign, not to "win" or to change the mind of the person you're arguing with.

B - Remember that whoever you're debating probably doesn't really know much about the claim they're making.

C - Remember that they're only ever running from their own cognitive dissonance.

D - Remember that the burden of proof is on the one making the claim.

E - Never let them trick you into expending more energy than they're expending.

F - When attacking disinformation on Twitter, use this tactic:

G - Point out at every opportunity that they are advancing a smear.

H - Make it about Assange's imprisonment and extradition.

I - Familiarize yourself with common logical fallacies.

J - Rely as much on fact and as little on opinion as possible.

Smear 1: "He is not a journalist."

Smear 2: "He's a rapist."

Smear 3: "He was hiding from rape charges in the embassy."

Smear 4: "He's a Russian agent."

Smear 5: "He's being prosecuted for hacking crimes, not journalism."

Now Assange could be punished even more brutally if the UK extradites him to the US, where he is charged with a "conspiracy" to help Manning crack a password that "would have" allowed her to cover her tracks more effectively. In other words, the alleged help with password-cracking didn't work, and is not what resulted in the information being disclosed. It has also not been shown that it was Assange who offered the help, according to Kevin Gosztola (Shadowproof, 4/11/19). The government's lack of proof of its charges might explain why Manning is in jail again.

The indictment goes even further, criminalizing the use of an electronic "drop box" and other tactics that investigative journalists routinely use in the computer age to work with a confidential source "for the purpose of publicly disclosing" information.

Under the U.S.-U.K. extradition treaty, one cannot be extradited from the United Kingdom if the extradition is for "political purposes." This explains why the indictment does not contain any charges alleging that Assange conspired with the Russians to impact the 2016 presidential election. It may also explain why the indictment focuses on hacking government computers rather than on leaking stolen government information, in as much as leaking could be characterized as being done for political purposes.

When Assange arrives in the United States through extradition, as many expect he will, the government will then be able to indict him for his participation in that election. It is not out of the question that the government will come up with additional charges against Assange.

"The information released by PFC Manning, while certainly greater in scope than most leaks, did not contain any Top Secret or compartmentalized information. The leaked information also did not discuss any current or ongoing military missions. Instead, the Significant Activity Reports (SIGACTs, Guantanamo detainee assessments, Apache Aircrew video, diplomatic cables, and other released documents dealt with events that were either publicly known or certainly no longer sensitive at the time of release."

Smear 6: "He should just go to America and face the music. If he's innocent he's got nothing to fear."

Smear 7: "Well he jumped bail! Of course the UK had to arrest him."

Smear 8: "He's a narcissist/megalomaniac/jerk."

Smear 9: "He's a horrible awful monster for reasons X, Y and Z... but I don't think he should be extradited."

Smear 10: "Trump is going to rescue him and they'll work together to end the Deep State. Relax and wait and see."

Smear 11: "He put poop on the walls. Poop poop poopie."

Smear 12: "He's stinky."

Smear 13: "He was a bad houseguest."

Smear 14: "He conspired with Don Jr."

Information about a pro-Iraq war PAC which it said was now running an anti-Trump site, with the password to a press review site so he could see it and comment on its content.

A request for help circulating a story about Hillary Clinton's alleged suggestion to "just drone" Julian Assange.

A link and a suggestion that Trump get his followers digging through the Podesta emails for incriminating information.

A solicitation for Trump's tax return which was hot news at the time. The WikiLeaks account reasoned with Don Jnr that they could get the jump on any leaks to the establishment media by leaking it to WikiLeaks first.

A suggestion that Trump not concede the election he was expected to lose so as to draw attention to the massive problems in America's electoral system, specifically "media corruption, primary corruption, PAC corruption etc."

A suggestion that Trump ask Australia to make Assange ambassador to DC, knowing they "won't do it", but in order to "send the right signals" to the US allies who'd been collaborating with US power to keep him a de facto political prisoner.

A couple more links it wanted more attention on.

A suggestion that Don Jr. publish the information on his Trump Tower meeting with them.

Smear 15: "He only publishes leaks about America."

Smear 16: "He's an antisemite."

"Hislop has distorted, invented or misremembered almost every significant claim and phrase. In particular, 'Jewish conspiracy' is completely false, in spirit and in word. It is serious and upsetting. Rather than correct a smear, Mr. Hislop has attempted, perhaps not surprisingly, to justify one smear with another in the same direction. That he has a reputation for this, and is famed to have received more libel suits in the UK than any other journalist as a result, does not mean that it is right. WikiLeaks promotes the ideal of 'scientific journalism' - where the underlaying evidence of all articles is available to the reader precisely in order to avoid these type of distortions. We treasure our strong Jewish support and staff, just as we treasure the support from pan-Arab democracy activists and others who share our hope for a just world."

"Throughout this article, The Intercept assumes that the WikiLeaks account is controlled by Julian Assange himself, as is widely understood, and that he is the author of the messages, referring to himself in the third person majestic plural, as he often does."

"He's always ben [sic] a rat."

"But he's jewish and engaged with the ((())) issue."

Israel Shamir has never worked or volunteered for WikiLeaks, in any manner, whatsoever. He has never written for WikiLeaks or any associated organization, under any name and we have no plan that he do so. He is not an 'agent' of WikiLeaks. He has never been an employee of WikiLeaks and has never received monies from WikiLeaks or given monies to WikiLeaks or any related organization or individual. However, he has worked for the BBC, Haaretz, and many other reputable organizations.

It is false that Shamir is 'an Assange intimate'. He interviewed Assange (on behalf of Russian media), as have many journalists. He took a photo at that time and has only met with WikiLeaks staff (including Asssange) twice. It is false that 'he was trusted with selecting the 250,000 US State Department cables for the Russian media' or that he has had access to such at any time.

Shamir was able to search through a limited portion of the cables with a view to writing articles for a range of Russian media. The media that subsequently employed him did so of their own accord and with no intervention or instruction by WikiLeaks.

Smear 17: "He's a fascist."

"I've worked as a media partner since 2009, I can bring my experience: I've NEVER EVER seen misoginy or fascism, rape apology, anti-semitism. I've anti-fascism deep in my DNA, due to the consequences for my family during Fascism."

Smear 18: "He was a Trump supporter."

Smear 19: "I used to like him until he ruined the 2016 election" / "I used to hate him until he saved the 2016 election."

Smear 20: "He's got blood on his hands."

Smear 21: "He published the details of millions of Turkish women voters."

"Reports that WikiLeaks published data on Turkish women are false. WikiLeaks didn't publish the database. Someone else did. What WikiLeaks released were emails from Turkey's ruling party, the Justice & Development Party or AKP, which is the political force behind the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is currently purging Turkey's judiciary, educational sector and press."



Smear 22: "He supported right-wing political parties in Australia."

Preferences Statement: The WikiLeaks Party isn't aligned with any other political group. We'd rather not allocate preferences at all but allocating preferences is compulsory if your name is to go above the line.

In allocating preferences between 53 other parties or groups in NSW some administrative errors occurred, as has been the case with some other parties. The overall decision as to preferences was a democratically made decision of the full National Council of the party. According to the National Council decision The Shooters & Fishers and the Australia First Party should have been below Greens, Labor, Liberal. As we said, we aren't aligned with anyone and the only policies we promote are our own. We will support and oppose the policies of other parties or groups according to our stated principles.

Smear 23: "He endangered the lives of gay Saudis."

"The material in the Saudi cables was released in June 2015 and comprises leaked government information - that is data the Saudi government already had, including evidence of Saudi government persecution. The release revealed extensive Saudi bribing of the media, weapons amassed by the Saudi government, its brutal attacks on citizens and on Yemen, and the deals cut with the US and UK to get Saudi Arabia into a key position of the UN Human Rights Council. After WikiLeaks publication of DNC leaks in 2016, over a year after the materal was published, an AP journalist made claims about the 2015 publication but refused to provide evidence when asked to do so. WikiLeaks has still not found evidence for the claims."

Smear 24: "He's a CIA agent/limited hangout."

Smear 25: "He mistreated his cat."

Smear 26: "He's a pedophile."

"Whoever is behind the dating site has marshaled significant resources to target Assange, enough to gain entry into a United Nations body, operate in countries in Europe, North America and the Caribbean, conduct surveillance on Assange's lawyer in London, obtain the fax number of Canada's prime minister and seek to prod a police inquiry in the Bahamas."

Smear 27: "He lied about Seth Rich."