© 5Reuters/Faisal Al Nasser

© RT



While Paris is pointedly secretive about its role in the campaign waged by Riyadh in Yemen, the scale of its involvement might make France complicit in the Saudi war crimes, a co-founder of a French investigative group told RT.Recent revelations made by the French investigative news organization Disclose have lifted the curtain on thewidely seen as one of the worst humanitarian crises unfolding in today's world.However, that might not exactly be the case, Geoffrey Rivolsi, the co-founder of Disclose, believes.While pointing out France's secrecy about the nature of its arms contracts with Riyadh, the investigative journalist warned thatThe contracts that France signed with Saudi Arabia and the UAE usually include commitments on the part of France to keep the supplied weapon systems operational, Rivolsi explained. That means that,he told RT.Paris says that all the assistance it renders to Riyadh is aimed solely at boosting Saudi Arabia's defensive capabilities and helping it to fight extremists.the Disclose co-founder said. "That clearly goes beyond the issue of countering terrorism."Documents obtained by the investigative group show that. One map, entitledshows how many people live within range of the French-made 155mm self-propelled howitzers CEASAR currently deployed to the Saudi border areas near Yemen."CEASAR howitzers are a source of concern for the government because these artillery systems are used to shell Yemen," Rivolsi said.The UN earlier blamed both the Saudis and the Houthis for the human suffering in Yemen, particularly saying that some of the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes there might amount to war crimes.the investigative journalist warned, adding, however, that there has been "no direct evidence" of civilians being killed with French weapons and bombs.These facts partially explain why Paris has been increasingly secretive about its dealings with Riyadh recently. The recent revelations "primarily demonstrate that France is not transparent enough in the field of its arms exports," the Disclose co-founder believes.So why does France continue to get itself involved in the arms trade with Riyadh, even though the stakes are high, at least in terms of its international reputation? According to Rivolsi,"It is definitely linked to the economic interests, to these contracts that bring incredible profits to France."However, it cannot simply continue like this, Rivolsi believes. France has some international obligations it has to fulfill. "It must take responsibility and ... conduct an investigation into the use of its weapons in Yemen," he said, adding that French MPs are likely to demand a special parliamentary commission be created to look into the matter.