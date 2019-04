© CC0

Reporters accuse the French government of concealing information about the deployment of these weapons -- against the civilian population.Journalists claim to have uncovered the "massive use" of French-made weapons in war-torn Yemen through a leak of secret military documents.Radio France and investigative reporters from the NGO Disclose say they have obtained a classified 2018 report about French arms sold to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both of which form part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi militiamen in Yemen since 2015.The paper was allegedly compiled last September by France's military agency DRM and handed over to President Emmanuel Macron and other cabinet-level officials."These include Leclerc battle tanks, long-rod penetrator ammunition, Mirage 2000-9 fighter jets, COBRA counter-battery radar systems, Aravis armoured troop-carrying vehicles, Cougar and Dauphin helicopters, CAESAR truck-mounted howitzers," reads a statement on Disclose's website The journalists went on to claim that. Specifically, two French-made warships - a missile-launching corvette and a warfare frigate - are said to be taking part in the naval blockade of Yemen, as per the report.The leaked report appears to include a map titled "Population under threat of bombs", which indicates the deployment of 48 CAESAR guns near the Saudi-Yemeni border."Put more simply,," the journalists argue.According to the report, at least 129 CAESAR howitzers are due to be delivered to Saudi Arabia between by 2023.French authorities are yet to comment on the matter.Last October,. "To my knowledge, the weapons we have sold recently have not been used against civilians," she told reporters The minister also described France's weapons exports to Saudis as "relatively modest", saying they were subject to tight restrictions. "We don't sell weapons like they're baguettes," she added.Disclose and Radio France note, meanwhile, that, which has so far given only "fragmentary answers or even falsehoods".