Pledges of support for cathedral restoration pour in from France and around the world
Wed, 17 Apr 2019 01:02 UTC
French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault said Monday night he and his family (including his wife, actress Salma Hayek) will donate €100 million (US$113mn) to the cathedral's reconstruction.
"This tragedy strikes all the French and beyond all those who are attached to the spiritual values," he tweeted. "Faced with such a tragedy, everyone wishes to give life back to this jewel of our heritage."
Pinault is chair and CEO of the international luxury group Kering, which includes Gucci and Saint Laurent. He is also president of holding company Groupe Artemis, which owns the fine arts auction house Christie's.
Pinault's donation was doubled on Tuesday morning by Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury goods group LVMH, whose brands include Moët & Chandon and Dior.
"In the wake of this national tragedy, the Arnault family and the LVMH Group pledge their support for #NotreDame. They will donate a total of 200 million euros to the fund for reconstruction of this architectural work, which is an integral part of the history of France," a statement posted on the LVMH Twitter account read.
French President Emmanuel Macron said late Monday he plans to launch a national fundraising campaign to rebuild the 800-year-old cathedral.
Valerie Pecresse, the leader of France's Ile-de-France region, said the region would release €10 million of "emergency aid to help the archbishop to make the first work" of reconstruction.
The French Heritage Society, an American non-profit dedicated to the "preservation, restoration and promotion" of French heritage in the US and France, has also launched a fund for Notre Dame's restoration. Its executive director, Jennifer Herlein, told Reuters that "Notre Dame is obviously an architectural marvel and most certainly a monument that should be restored."
A jewel of medieval Gothic architecture, the Notre Dame Cathedral is one of the world's best-known and most visited monuments.
The Notre Dame rebuilding effort will require plenty of money, so fundraising is gearing up in France as well as internationally to support it with hard cash. Russians will have a chance to join these efforts.
Russia's Culture Ministry said it will be organizing a Notre Dame fundraiser with national museums and "caring citizens," who wish to help France restore the cathedral after its fiery destruction.
"Offering a helping hand to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances is in our genes," Vladislav Kononov, a ministry official heading its museums department, told Interfax. "A calamity happened in France, a serious tragedy, and aiding in rebuilding this unique church is the right thing to do."
The French Embassy in Moscow also said it will soon provide details for people wishing to contribute on its website.
President Vladimir Putin offered to help France with knowledge and skills of Russian art restoration experts, should Paris accept them.
Several national governments said they would offer grants to help. An international donor conference is currently in the making.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to France and its leader as well as an offer of help in rebuilding the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral.
In a message to Emmanuel Macron published on the Kremlin's official website, Putin says he hopes the historic cathedral can be repaired after the fire destroyed part of its roof, clock and spire. He also offered to send "the best Russian specialists to France with extensive experience in restoring monuments of world cultural heritage, including works of medieval architecture" to help.
"The Notre Dame is a historical symbol of France, a priceless treasure of European and world culture, one of the most important Christian relics. The tragedy that happened last night in Paris, resounded with pain in Russians' hearts," the message says.
It took more than 400 firefighters to tackle the blaze that is believed to have started in the scaffolding, erected to perform repairs in the 850-year-old Gothic cathedral. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Despite the extensive damage, the walls of Notre Dame, as well as many of the priceless religious relics inside, remain intact, but two police officers and one firefighter was injured while putting out the towering blaze.
Macron has said restoring Notre Dame is "undoubtedly part of the French destiny and the project we'll have for the coming years." Various donors have already pledged over $300 million for the reconstruction.
Reader Comments
It was an an edifice, that was created with a devotion and the recognition of something more than we are, higher presence, a spiritual/ physical presence in the world for the people. A communal affair.
And now it seems to me it is becoming the creation of a great big commercial enterprise.To rewrite history, to make the old new again, to redisign the future.
I an not a particularly religious person as I have said before, but from my religious studies, as part of the UK teaching methods, in my era, I do remember this
Very loosely
Ye shall know them by their fruits.
And the fruits of their labor, to destroy the old world in their own image, a nihilistic iew of the world, I believe it' called, the
Comment: The surge of nationalist pride in a French icon is admirable. The world-wide support for France is also admirable. Yet you can be sure it will be used to blunt, or even disarm, the Yellow Vest movement. "How can they be so selfish in the face of a national tragedy?"