Commenting on the 70th anniversary of NATO, former US Congressman Ron Paul told RT the alliance is actually harmful to US interests of peace and commerce, empowering only the military-industrial complex and those who want empire.Paul was concerned about the principle of having an international organization that not only gets the US involved everywhere around the world, but also "badgers" and pressures other countries to back US adventures in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and elsewhere."I don't think that's going to last forever. Matter of fact, I see some cracks in that already," Paul said.