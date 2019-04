© REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi; Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/Marcelo Monteciao



Political life in Kiev was invigorated this week with a promise of a debate between two presidential election frontrunners in a stadium. Less amusing were vibes of a potential coup coming from the camp that's lagging behind.Sport venues and debates between presidential hopefuls don't usually mix, but Ukraine is set to become an exception.sometime before the second round of presidential race at theOr it can be used by the Poroshenko-loyal henchmen to slaughter supporters of his opponent in their dozens and hundreds. At least that's the implication ofThe picture shows theThe words written under Poroshenko's smiling face paraphrase his actual video response to Zelensky's challenge and roughly translate asOne may take it as harmless jesting - the post , by Yuri Biryukov, is still on his Facebook page at the time of publication. But the same cannot be said about another person firmly in the pro-Poroshenko camp,In his Facebook post after the first round of the election he said He added thatThe remark was suspended by the network and the journalist had to apologize after a public outcry over his incendiary words.The upcoming event has become a focal point of the run-up to the second round of the election, which is scheduled for April 21. Both candidates ignored their chance for a public debate with each other and the third front-runner, Yulia Tymoshenko, just before the first round.against their candidate on Monday - an apparent ploy to undermine the less-experienced contender, who nevertheless scored twice as many votes than the incumbent president.which is far more familiar to Zelensky, a veteran comedian. Poroshenko had to either accept or completely lose face.On Thursday, both men passed medical tests to prove neither is a drug addict or alcoholic, which was part of Zelensky's terms for the upcoming political battle. MeanwhileTymoshenko, who scored a mere 3.6 percent points less than Poroshenko, earlierHowever she refused to challenge his campaign in court. Neither would she endorse Zelensky's candidacy, distancing herself from what would happen between the two.