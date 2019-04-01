© 112 Agency



The comedian and rookie in politicsand moves to the second round of presidential elections in Ukraine in the lead, show the results of polls.According to the poll organized by 112 Ukraina and NewsOne, most of the pro-Zelensky votes came from parts of the east of the country, which gave the presidential candidate 42.2% of the votes. Zelensky failed to mobilize significant support from the western part of Ukraine, gaining few votes in the area.in the presidential race. Zelensky, Poroshenko, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko were the favorites. Although officially failed to get votes to go to the second round, the candidate accuses the Federal Security Service of having defrauded the vote.Yulia's team issued a statement in which it places the former prime minister as Zelensky's legitimate opponent,while the current president would have actually received 17.5 percent of the vote.The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) sent its special armed forces with machine guns to patrol Ukrainian cities and strategic infrastructure objects on the eve of the presidential election, local media reported.On the streets of Ukraine there has been an increase in the activity of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), especially at airports, docks, train stations and buses. According to Vasyl Hrytsak, head of the SBU, the entity has the function of ensuring public order and avoid possible attempts to destabilize the situation before, during and after the presidential elections."All this demonstrates our determination to immediately halt any possible act that would destabilize the situation in Ukraine," Hrytsak told the official website of the Ukrainian Security Service. Of course this was only the delusions of Kiev that some state will want to destabilize the volatile situation in the country that Ukraine created itself.