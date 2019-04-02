© Europost/Business Recorder



Fatigue Falls

No Sanders

in the first round of Ukraine's presidential election. He'll face the beleaguered Western-backed president, Petro Poroshenko, in a run-off.Forget geopolitics for a moment. Because, for those on the ground who did the heavy lifting, Ukraine's 2013/14 Euromaidan was about removing the corrupt post-Soviet elite. Thus,Make no mistake, the original Maidan protesters believed their efforts would sweep away the old ruling class. And they fell for promises of swift Western integration and pledges of reviving an impoverished economy. Instead, it all rapidly turned cynical and they got a US-imposed interim administration. Washington's point-woman Victoria Nuland declared "Yats is the guy," and Arseniy Yatsenyuk quickly became caretaker PM.Soon after, the West backed Petro Poroshenko in a presidential election which amounted to a showdown with ex-PM Yulia Tymoshenko, which the former easily won.Something akin to Marie Antoinette's baker taking over France in 1793.Here we are five years later andAnd down from 24 percent during the tail-end of the Yanukovich era. Meanwhile,At the same time, the West has become increasingly bored of Ukraine, corruption has increased and young people are voting with their feet, by leaving.(see footnote). By comparison, the population of Kiev is 2.8 million, and the second biggest city, Kharkov, is home to about 1.4 million.A popular celebrity who plays a fictional president on a local TV serial,Some observers are stunned by Zelensky's rise and wonder why Ukrainians haven't rallied around an outsider with a background in economics, or perhaps a charismatic young liberal. Well, this is explained by howAnd even Zelensky has benefitted from the patronage of billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, who controls key sectors of Ukraine's media, including eight TV stations.It's Zelensky's good fortune that after years of patriotic chest-beating and promotion of a siege mentality with endless talk of "war" against Russia, voters seem fatigued by Poroshenko. And the poll topper has capitalized on this by offering a more peaceful platform.Indeed, he has evenAlso, he hails from the central industrial city of Krivoy Rog, which itself is primarily Russian-speaking.who has campaigned on the use of Ukrainian, promotion of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and the virtues of a strong military.There's been no elaborate social spending pledges, guarantees to halt privatizations, nor rhetoric about taxing the well-off. Indeed, unrealistic proposals may have kiboshed third-placed Tymoshenko, who suggested she would more than treble wages to Polish levels within five years - an absurdly ridiculous pipe-dream.While he's in the driver's seat now, there's no guarantee of Zelensky winning the run-off on April 21.and he may struggle in proposed TV debates against his more experienced opponent.Furthermore, even if he succeeds,. The only way he can remotely surmount this hurdle is by making deals with existing factions. But the price could be installing Tymoshenko as prime minister, and perhaps retaining hardline Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. Both of whom are very wealthy individuals who have been dogged by corruption allegations.Such moves, of course, wouldn't represent a break with the past, and would risk disappointing Ukrainian voters yet again by denying them the fresh start so many desire.As for Russia, it's unclear which candidate would be a better option for its interests. While Zelensky offers a fresh face, it's unlikely he'd be able to get any perceived concessions to Moscow through parliament, at least as it's currently constituted.Plus, with an US/EU recession almost inevitable before 2024, it's likely the West will have more to worry about than Ukraine, and its own appeal to Ukrainians may well dim, assuming Russia remains stable and avoids another financial crisis of its own.These 3 million, or more, Ukrainians were disenfranchised when Kiev decided not to allow voting at Ukrainian consulates in Russia, citing "security concerns." If they'd been allowed to participate, and had heavily backed Yuri Boiko (who is conciliatory towards Russia and finished with 11-12 percent), it's probable he'd have made the second round instead of Poroshenko.