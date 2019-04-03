© Valery Sharifulin/TASS



The decision to revoke Guaido's immunity - which he has held as the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly - came a day after"Justice is necessary for the guarantee of peace," the president of the assembly Diosdado Cabello stressed, adding that ANC approves the top court's request "so that there is justice in our country."The unanimous decision now paves the way for legal proceedings against the 35-year-old politician. "Sometimes the law takes time, but let's not despair," Cabello said, referring to the criminal investigations against Guaido currently being conducted by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Supreme Court of Justice."This law will protect public employees. We'd like to tell public employees, 'Think freely, make your own decisions,'" he told his supporters.Furthermore, theand urged the Organization of American States and the United Nations to follow suit - and then to act against it accordingly.in Venezuela since the Constituent Assembly was established after the 2017 elections. While the opposition-controlled unicameral body is still, on paper, functional, other government branches and institutions have refused to recognize its authority.That, however, did not stop the opposition leader from proclaiming himself the 'interim president' and seeking regime change with the help of the US and its allies. Despite the unprecedented level of western support, Guaido has failed to convince the military to switch sides and rebel against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.