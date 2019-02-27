© Reuters / Luisa Gonzalez



Opposition politician Juan Guaido, who declared himself president of Venezuela with US backing, may face up to 30 years in prison, a judge said. Meanwhile, US is threatening new sanctions against Caracas to compel regime change.State prosecutors are currently analyzing Guaido's conduct for possible crimes, the judge added.The self-proclaimed president then went to Bogota, where he attended Monday's meeting of the Lima Group of countries backing the US attempt to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to resign.Speaking before a UN Security Council session on the situation in Venezuela, US special envoy Elliott Abrams announced that more sanctions on Caracas will be coming this week."We have said that sanctions will continue, we announced sanctions yesterday," Abrams said. "There will be more, there will be more this week, there will be more next week. We'll continue to impose sanctions on high-ranking members of the regime and people who handle their financial affairs."Meanwhile, Guaido told the Colombian broadcaster NTN24 that he intends to return to Venezuela in spite of the risk of being arrested.