Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice has urged MPs to strip Juan Guaido of his immunity from prosecution, a move which could lead to criminal charges brought against the US-backed opposition leader and self-declared president."[The court] orders to hand a certified copy of this decision to the head of the national Constituent Assembly in order to recall the parliamentary immunity of Juan Gerardo Guaido Marquez," Supreme Court Justice (TSJ) Maikel Moreno announced on Monday, explaining that the opposition leader had violated the January 29 ban on leaving the country.While in Colombia, the 35-year-old met with US Vice President Mike Pence. After touring Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Ecuador, Guaido returned to Venezuela only on March 4 to a large reception of foreign ambassadors and cameramen.Following the homecoming, the government went on to arrest Guido's chief of staff, Roberto Marrero, before charging him with being part of "a terrorist network". President Nicolas Maduro also accused Guaido of developing a plot to assassinate him.