Puppet Masters
Lock her up! Lindsey Graham suggests Bill Barr may reopen Hillary investigation
I Love My Freedom
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 17:43 UTC
"Nobody in the Clinton e-mail investigation went to jail for lying about the process, because there was no process," Graham said in an interview on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo. "And I know Bill Barr pretty well, and he's pretty upset about the way all this was handled. I don't know if he's going to have a special prosecutor to look at the probability of criminal misbehavior. I'm going to look at what happened from an oversight role, but I hope there's a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias, because Mueller did his job against Trump. Nobody's really looked at the Clinton campaign, the FISA warrant abuse or the counterintelligence investigation, criminality yet - and somebody should."
"I'm not so much worried about retrying her, but I want to make sure that the public understands that she got away with something they wouldn't get away with. I think it's important to understand that political bias probably drove the Clinton outcome, not the facts," the Senator continued. "I really don't believe that Comey just took over the investigation from Lynch based on a tarmac meeting. I just want the American public to know that the standard used against Clinton is an outlier. It's not the way business is done. And why did they choose that path? I think they had a political bias. They wanted Clinton to win, Trump to lose. And here's the point. How could she win if the Department of Justice indicted her? I think that's what drove the decision not to indict. They wanted her to win."
Watch the full interview below:
Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, explained that it was his job to figure out how the system was abused and to make sure that it never happens again.
"Do we need to rewrite the FISA laws to make sure this never happens again?" Graham questioned. "Do we need to have congressional rules about counterintelligence investigations or presidential campaigns? But somebody needs to look at the behavior and see if they violated the law [in the manner that] Mueller looked at the Trump campaign extensively. Nobody's taking a look at the other side and I hope Bill Barr will either appoint a special counsel to do that or do it himself because it's important that both campaigns be looked at, not just one."
Graham finished off this segment by questioning how certain Obama officials involved themselves and conducted matters involving Hillary Clinton.
"There's three things I'm going to look at, as Judiciary chairman. The Clinton e-mail investigation: Why did Comey take over the investigation? I would like to talk to Lynch and Comey - I would like to find out whether or not they basically were in the tank for Clinton and gave her a pass," Graham stated. "When it comes to the counterintelligence investigation, I want to find out why they never went to Trump to tell him he may have a problem with people in his campaign working with the Russians. They told Feinstein she had somebody in her office working the Chinese. Why didn't they do that with Trump? And the last thing is the FISA warrant. How could this document, the dossier, be used to get a warrant against an American citizen four times, and it's still be unverified to this day?"
Reader Comments
She will 'die' a billionare like all these other career politicians.
What if she stole millions from the Haitian hurricane relief funds? What if she sold uranium to Russia and took millions from the Saudis? And now this two-time loser is threatening to run again, with the corporate media kissing her pants-suited backside all the way.