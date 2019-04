© Unknown



Back in November 2017, "Salvator Mundi," a painting of Jesus that was controversially attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, was driving the art world crazy. Aside from its sky high price of $450 million and its sale to a bidder that many thought represented Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the painting's authenticity was also called into question.Which is why when theit caught the eye of art world yet again. Not only that, but theaccording to Inquisitr The bottom line:French officials at the Louvre in Paris expected to get the painting for an exhibition later this year that will mark the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death. They hoped that the painting would surface prior to then, but so far, it hasn't.Dianne Modestini, an art professor at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts said: "It is tragic. To deprive the art lovers and many others who were moved by this picture - a masterpiece of such rarity - is deeply unfair."Some believe he may have changed his mind and may be simply keeping the painting to himself now. Others have speculated that the painting purchase may have simply been a relatively easy way to launder half a billion dollars.Modestini said.Martin Kemp, an Oxford art historian told the NY Times that the painting was "a kind of religious version of the 'Mona Lisa' and"I don't know where it is, either," he said. Hopefully at least the Saudi Crown Prince does.