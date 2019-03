It turned out that the gene that encodes PI3K is the most frequently mutated cancer-promoting gene in humans - and in the years since Dr. Cantley's revolutionary discovery, it has been implicated in as many as 80 percent of cancers, including those of the breast, brain and bladder.

How wonderful that this mainstream trial is about to get underway, especially with a curious and open-minded researcher at the helm. Knowledge is power, and shining the bright light of mainstream attention and resources on the potential of keto diets as an adjuvant cancer therapy is very good news indeed.

The groundbreaking work of US cancer researcher Lewis Cantley, PhD, linking the ketogenic diet to an anti-cancer drug, is receiving prominent coverage in the medical media.His work, now in clinical trials with women with endometrial cancer, was detailed in a new feature in The Medical Express this week.Medical Express: Increasing evidence of a strong connection between sugar and cancer As the article notes:Cantley is touted to be in contention for the Nobel Prize in medicine for his discovery. But now Cantley and his team have created drugs that inhibit PI3K.In December, Dr. Bret Scher wrote about this promising avenue of research in a column for Diet Doctor. Dr. Scher's post was a summary of a larger piece written by famous oncologist and author Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee in The New York Times Magazine, which also describes Dr. Cantley's ground-breaking work. Mukherjee was a co-author with Cantley on the Nature publication and a leading clinical researcher involved in the clinical trials of keto plus the PI3K inhibitor.Said Dr. Scher of the work, and Mukherjee's involvement:The study was published in the leading journal Science this past week. While the team of authors conclude the results are too early to translate into human cancer growthIn short, while much more research needs to be done, these are exciting times for novel cancer research, helping us better understand the role of glucose and insulin in cancer growth and using the ketogenic diet as a potentially powerful addition to new cancer therapies.