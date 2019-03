© Twitter / Stephane Larue



A dozen Catholic churches have been desecrated across France over the period of one week in an egregious case of anti-Christian vandalism.The recent spate of church profanations, who have mostly remained silent as the violations have spread up and down France.Last Sunday, marauders set fire to the church of Saint-Sulpice - one of Paris' largest and most important churches - shortly after the twelve-o'clock Mass.Police have concluded that the fire was the result of arson and are now looking for possible suspects. The restoration of the church from the damage caused by the fire will reportedly cost several hundred million euros., looting the main altar and the tabernacle, and stealing the consecrated hosts, which were discovered later among piles of garbage.Likewise,and the hosts were also taken from the tabernacle, scattered on the ground, and trampled.InIn the peripheries of Paris, in the department of, in Maisons-Laffitte and in Houilles.Although commentators have been reluctant to attach a particular religious or cultural origin to the profanations, they all share an evident anti-Christian character., signing their actions with swastikas. In the case of the desecration of Catholic churches, the vandalism has spoken for itself: ridicule of the figure of Christ on the cross and desecration of major altars.The Catholic hierarchy has kept silent about the episodes, limited themselves to highlighting that anti-Christian threat and expressing hope that politicians and police will get to the bottom of the crimes.and in the year 2018 this meant the profanation of an average of two Christian churches per day in France, even though these actions rarely make the headlines.