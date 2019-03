© Yuri Gripas | Reuters

Simplifying student loan repayment.

Allow low-income students/workers to use Pell Grants for short-term, high-quality programs.

Enhance outcome-based transparency.

Expand federal aid for workforce training to prisoners eligible for release.

Top presidential advisor, and first daughter, Ivanka Trump is leading the administration's latest bipartisan effort, this time to reform federal college education and job training, even for newly released prison inmates.said Trump who heads the administration's workplace and jobs campaign.Congressional Democrats and Republicans are working to reauthorize the Higher Education Act and the administration is eager to win bipartisan support for its changes presented by Trump on Monday.Key to the plan is requiring colleges and universities to tell students their record in placing graduates in good jobs.Other points made by Trump:The "wish list" would also move to limit loans drowning many students and even lead to loan counseling at colleges.The trade publication Inside Higher Ed wrote of it, "."The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Sen. Lamar Alexander, welcomed the proposal. "I share the Administration's goals to make a college education worth it and to make it simpler to apply for federal student aid and pay back student loans. It is helpful to have these suggestions as I work with Sen.Patty Murray, the senior Democrat on the education committee, to develop bipartisan recommendations so that we can report legislation to the full Senate before summer," said Alexander.