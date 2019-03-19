© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has delivered a blow to PM Theresa May, announcing that he will block a third meaningful vote on her Brexit deal unless her government makes "substantial" changes.Addressing MPs in parliament, Bercow referenced Erskine May, the parliamentary procedure and constitutional conventions rulebook, on the subject of identical motions being put to the House.Bercow told British lawmakers that the same motion "in substance... may not be brought forward again during that same session."It comes as various media report that the Tory government could put forward May's Brexit deal to a vote for a third time - with no changes.Many hardline Tory Brexiteers who voted against May's agreement with the EU have claimed that their support hinges on whether the Northern Irish party decides to finally back it.Speaker Bercow insists bringing the same deal, or substantially the same deal, back to the Commons would not be "proper."May has claimed that if MPs approve her deal by Wednesday, she will then request a three-month delay to Brexit at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, to enable parliament to pass the necessary legislation.There has been a mixed reaction from EU leaders to the prospect of the UK asking for three months or more to delay Brexit.to the idea of offering the UK a long extension period if they need time to rethink their Brexit strategy.But an official from