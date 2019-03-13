Ever since humans have existed, we've been running. In many ways, it seems we were born to run. Running increases muscle mass, cardiovascular fitness, bone density, improves insulin sensitivity and helps to reduce stress. It also has many brain benefits, including helping with learning, strengthening focus, increasing motivation and more. Put simply, running improves quality of life in many unexpected ways.But what if we're doing it wrong? It turns out that the way we've all become accustomed to running, with our "high tech" shoes and gear, may actually be detrimental to our bodies. Nature seems to have designed our bodies perfectly for running, so why are we listening to billion-dollar sneaker companies and messing with our perfect system? Barefoot running, or minimal running, is becoming more and more popular in the running world, citing benefits from lower injury rate to improved posture.Is it time to ditch the shoes and get back to nature like a bunch of hippies? Join us for a lively discussion on the benefits of running and how to do it right!And stay tuned for Pet Health with Zoya. This week she shares tips on how to tell if your dog has arthritis.01:10:25- 64.7 MB