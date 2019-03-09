© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A Florida toddler was mauled to death by a family dog on Friday. The attack happened in the community of High Springs, just outside of Gainesville.The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says the 2-year-old boy was with his grandmother as she went to her daughter's home to check on the dogs. The grandmother let the dogs out in the yard with the boy while she went inside to prepare food."She's inside briefly. When she goes back outside, she can no longer see her grandson, can no longer see the dogs," explained Lt. Brett Rodenizer with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.Animal control officers removed the two dogs. The boy's death remains under investigation.Source: AP