It has been one of the longest stretches ever recorded of high temperatures below 70 degrees in Southern California, and people are taking notice.It was far from a good beach day in Santa Monica on Friday."I literally felt like I was going to be blown over into the ocean earlier," said Julie Marshall.Strong winds and cold temperatures took many tourists out walking by surprise."This is a little bit different than what I'm used to," said Alex Sabur of Baltimore. "We are supposed to be warm not cold."For Angelenos, they know this weather is unusual."It's been weird, it's cold. I'm really not used to this," said one man.It has been 38 days and counting of high temperatures below 70 degrees - one of the longest stretches recorded."February was the coldest February in years, and I don't like it. I came from California from Ohio to be warm," said Aaron Berman.and temperatures in the San Fernando Valley stayed chilly Friday.The cold snap is tied for sixth place with the same record set in 1877 and again in 1887.