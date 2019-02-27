The Los Angeles Times reported Monday evening:
This month is the coldest February in downtown Los Angeles in nearly 60 years, with the average high temperature at 60.6 degrees as of Sunday. That's a full 8 degrees below the normal average temperature, the National Weather Service said in a news release announcing the record lows.The state is experiencing even more storms and cold weather, as a new "atmospheric river" - a front of moisture from the Pacific - is expected to dump rain on Northern California through mid-week. According to CBS San Francisco, rainfall totals were expected to reach 6 to 12 inches in the mountains, threatening mudslides in areas affected by last year's wildfires.
It hasn't been this cold since 1962, when the average high temperature for the month in downtown L.A. was 59.8 degrees, the weather service said.
Los Angeles is also expecting more rain, albeit with warmer temperatures than it is currently experiencing, before the end of the month.
Last week saw a rare snowfall within the urban parts of the city, including West Hollywood.
Currently, the state's snowpack is already at 119% above its April 1 average.