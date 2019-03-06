canine attack
© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
Police in North Carolina are investigating a 6-month-old boy's death after he was attacked by a boxer-pit bull mix Tuesday afternoon at a home on Wilson Road in Salisbury, authorities said.

The baby sitter sat the child down in her living room and went to clean the back seat of a car because they were about to leave, police said.

The baby sitter heard the mother's scream, ran back inside and saw the dog attacking the baby, police said.


The baby was taken to Novant Health-Rowan Medical Center and then airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he died, authorities said.

Animal Control officials took the dog.

The baby was from Lexington, North Carolina.