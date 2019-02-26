74% more carbon emissions than producing a traditional vehicle

In the last few years, electric vehicles have seen a significant rise all over the world. It was such a big hit that the biggest automakers in the market started making plans to go electric. It is also expected that very soon, we can see a 100% switch from diesel cars to EVs. One of the biggest reason to universally choose EVs is the environmentally friendly nature which is a much-needed trait these days. A German automotive consultancy Berylls Strategy Advisors, who describe themselves as 'the only relevant top management consulting firm working exclusively for the auto industry' is saying that EV might not be as eco-friendly as the industries think it is.Dr. Jan Burgard, managing partner at Berylls said in a statement, "Electric cars appear to be the panacea and reduce emissions by 35After all, electric vehicles do not emit any carbon dioxide while driving - at least that is a widely held opinion."Burgard further added,Burgard says that it is time to consider the diesel approach if the world wants to reach the environmental targets of 2030 EU CO2.Burgard said, "I miss a technology-agnostic discussion of available solutions, which also includes the potential of the currently demonized diesel engine. We will need it to achieve the EU's climate targets." Several others are not convinced with the research report and have lashed it on Twitter. People stated that the report is biased and is coming from the place from where the funding arrives. However, it is essential to consider the dirty process of making a battery and make appropriate adjustments accordingly. While energy companies are moving towards greener initiatives, producing a cleaner battery might also be possible soon.