Finally addressing the rising unrest over climate change taxes and other cost of living issues, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods.Macron blasted the movement for callously burning cars on the streets and setting fires that would contribute to global warming.The French government also said it would sell carbon credits to protesters who still wish to partake in torching property all over Paris.The president concluded his speech with a powerful statement: "Let them eat carbon-neutral, ethically sourced cake."