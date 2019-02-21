The Hebrew University lecturer also revealed that the Israeli military firms are testing weapons on Palestinian children and carry out these tests in the Palestinian neighbourhoods of occupied Jerusalem.
Speaking in Columbia University in New York City, Shalhoub-Kevorkian said that she collected the data while carrying out a research project for the Hebrew University.
"Palestinian spaces are laboratories," she said. "The invention of products and services of state-sponsored security corporations are fueled by long-term curfews and Palestinian oppression by the Israeli army."
5,000 tests on prisoners
In July 1997, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported remarks for Dalia Itzik, chairman of a parliamentary committee, acknowledged that the Israeli Ministry of Health had given pharmaceutical firms permits to test their new drugs of inmates, noting that 5,000 tests had already been carried out.
Robrecht Vanderbeeken, the cultural secretary of Belgium's ACOD trade union, warned in August 2018 the population of the Gaza Strip is being "starved to death, poisoned, and children are kidnapped and murdered for their organs."
Comment: Israel is the organ harvesting and human trafficking global ringleader, with complicit help from US and Turkey
This follows previous warnings from Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour who said the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces "were returned with missing corneas and other organs, further confirming past reports about organ harvesting by the occupying power."
The atrocities against the Jews have been condemned worldwide, even the showcase Nuremberg Trials.
I wonder will we ever see the atrocities committed against the Palestinian peoples as a worldwide trial and condemnation.