Russian trolls accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election may have contributed to a measles outbreak in Europe, according to an extremely logical, level-headed report from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.The State Department-funded conduit for unvarnished truth has concluded, after some diligent sleuthing, that rumblings on the internet about the alleged dangers of vaccines - and resulting health crises - are at least partly due to a coordinated disinformation campaign carried out by the Kremlin.'Are Russian Trolls Saving Measles From Extinction?' reads the article's Louise Mensch-inspired headline.These trolls, we're told, "may have contributed to the 2018 outbreak of measles in Europe that killed 72 people and infected more than 82,000." As proof, the article includes a number of English-language, vaccine-skeptical social media posts attributed to "Russian trolls." Clearly, these English-language tweets played a critical role in the massive measles outbreak in... Ukraine.We later learn that Ukraine's vaccination services and supplies were "greatly reduced in 2015 and 2016" due to the civil war in the country's east - a fairly straightforward explanation for why the country has suffered a resurgence in preventable diseases. But how many of Ukraine's 53,200 confirmed cases of measles and 15 deaths in 2018 can be blamed on tweets written in a foreign language? This is the pressing question that RFE/RL has endeavored to answer with baseless conjecture.Others noted that "anti-vaxxers" usually congregate on Facebook and have nothing to do with Russia - an observation that inspired a Blue-Checkmarked expert to declare that poorly researched Facebook posts are also Russia's fault."Funny stuff. It's not even April 1st," read one particularly concise piece of feedback on the piece.