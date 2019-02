© Reuters / Handout



The US Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on nine Iranians, including members of an NGO accused of spying and members of an Iranian military unit. A former US Air Force officer has also been indicted for helping Iran.Now the Treasury claims the conferences were also an intelligence gathering and recruiting ground for Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.An Iranian communications company was also sanctioned for allegedly planting malware on US intelligence agents' computers.As the sanctions were announced, the US also charged a former Air Force officer with spying for Tehran. Former counterintelligence officer Monica Witt defected to Iran in 2013, and allegedly helped the Islamic Republic target her former American colleagues. Prosecutors say Witt met with IRGC personnel at a conference organized by New Horizon.Witt worked for the Air Force from 1997 until 2008, and then as a contractor. She worked extensively in the Middle East and had access to classified information, including the names of multiple American intelligence officials."I loved the work, and I am endeavoring to put the training I received to good use instead of evil,"she allegedly told her IRGC contact. "Thanks for giving me the opportunity."After moving to Iran and converting to Islam, prosecutors claim Witt was housed by the Iranian government and provided with a computer, which she used to compile "target packages" containing information for her new employers on American military and intelligence personnel.The names she revealed included that of her former co-worker, and the name of another former colleague's spouse.Shortly before Witt's defection, the FBI circulated a missing persons poster in an attempt to track her down. The poster identified Witt as an English teacher, whose friends believed she was missing somewhere in Afghanistan or Tajikistan.