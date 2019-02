Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton unloaded on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal and said the media were "complicit" in burying the most radical parts of the deal.Cotton, a staunch Republican, appeared on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Tuesday and discussed the widely ridiculed Green New Deal that aims to implement sweeping changes across the nation."I understand the Democrats that proposed this immediately tried to retract that white paper that went along with their resolution," Cotton added. "And too many people in the media have been complicit in the Stalin-like or 1984 technique of disappearing it, sending it down the memory hole."Hewitt asked whether the Democrats who immediately jumped to endorse the radical package have actually read what's inside it.Multiple Democratic 2020 candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand have endorsed the deal.