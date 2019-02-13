Puppet Masters
Republican senator Tom Cotton: Media was 'Stalin-like' in Ocasio-Cortez Green Deal cover up
Fox News
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 17:18 UTC
Cotton, a staunch Republican, appeared on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Tuesday and discussed the widely ridiculed Green New Deal that aims to implement sweeping changes across the nation.
But what particularly caught Cotton's eye was how the media became complicit in hiding the now-infamous FAQ document circulated by the Ocasio-Cortez office, which included lines such as promising a job to "all people of the United States" - including those "unwilling to work" - and making air travel industry obsolete.
"I understand the Democrats that proposed this immediately tried to retract that white paper that went along with their resolution," Cotton added. "And too many people in the media have been complicit in the Stalin-like or 1984 technique of disappearing it, sending it down the memory hole."
Hewitt asked whether the Democrats who immediately jumped to endorse the radical package have actually read what's inside it.
"Sure. I mean, Hugh, it's pretty remarkable that when these Democrats put out the Green New Deal last week that you had many Democrats running for president leap onto a proposal that was going to confiscate every privately owned vehicle in America within a decade and ban air travel so we could all drive or ride around on high-speed light rail, supposedly powered by unicorn tears, yes," Cotton said.
Multiple Democratic 2020 candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand have endorsed the deal.
Cotton finished the interview segment saying the Green New Deal, in essence, is what Democrats believe in and want for the U.S.
"But this is where their heart lies," he said. "They believe that Americans driving around in trucks on farms, or commuting from the suburbs where they can have a decent home into the city to work are a fundamental threat to the world, and they have to have the power and the control of those Americans' lives to implement their radical vision for humanity."