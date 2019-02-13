Puppet Masters
Rachel Riley & JK Rowling reportedly attend 'secret' anti-Corbyn meeting for 'breakaway Labour Party'
Express
Tue, 12 Feb 2019 11:33 UTC
An invitation to the evening insisted Britain "desperately needs" a new party.
It read: "We are hosting a drinks reception at 7pm on Tuesday 5th February for potential supporters of a new political movement that Britain desperately needs. This is an initiative led by Jonathan Powell and Philip Collins.
"Britain is stuck. The promise that the next generation will be better off than their parents is broken. Inequality is tearing the country apart.
"The world is changing fast and we're retreating from it... the old parties cannot face the future because they have run out of answers, energy and leadership.
"That is why Jonathan and Philip are building a new political movement to move Britain on to a better politics."
At one point, there was applause when it was suggested that the Harry Potter author - who is a vocal critic of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - head up the rival party.
A source told the Mail on Sunday: "There was a presentation which lasted for about 45 minutes and was followed by a Q&A.
"The organisers emphasised the need for a charismatic leader for the party to succeed. But they made it clear they are unsure who that is at the moment.
"One attendee suggested J. K. Rowling - which got a large round of applause.
"They emphasised that a new centrist movement has the opportunity to attract people with a more nuanced approach to politics and life - and that is why they believe they can succeed where the SDP failed."
Mr Powell and Mr Collins also raised Labour's anti-Semitism crisis as another reason for the launch.
Ms Riley, who is Jewish, has been attacked by Mr Corbyn's supporters for criticising his failure to get a grip on the row.
The Countdown star revealed last month that Channel 4 were forced to give her extra protection after she received threats from the hard-left.
Plans for the Labour rebel movement come after a new pro-Brexit party, backed by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, was officially recognised by the Electoral Commission last Friday.
Reader Comments
It'll be interesting to see what Farage manages to cobble together.