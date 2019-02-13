Puppet Masters
Globalists of the world unite! Chief of Chatham House think tank says orgs must network - or lose neo-liberal order
The Truth Hound
Sat, 19 Jan 2019 00:00 UTC
Chatham House Director Dr. Robin Niblett wrote an 11,000-word article entitled "Rediscovering a Sense of Purpose: The Challenge for Western Think Tanks" in Vol. 94, Issue 6 of Chatham House's journal, International Affairs. In it, he declared: "To devise a common work [program], do think-tanks from across the world also need to possess a common sense of purpose? . . . . After something like a hundred years of think-tank experience, the answer is yes."
Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is a member of the original array of gilded private institutes that arose and revolutionized the world of geo-politics in the early 20th century. Other major members include the Carnegie Endowment for International Affairs (shown to have been involved in apparently treasonous activities by the Reece Committee in the 1950s), along with the Brookings Institution, and, of course, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Echoing the grave concerns expressed during early 2018 by CFR President Richard Haass to the International Relations Committee of the UK's House of Lords, Dr. Niblett noted in his article that he's apprehensive about the rise of "populist" politics, the implication being that think-tanks must either modify their mission or risk becoming increasingly irrelevant-possibly to the point of losing their grip on influencing government policy largely from "behind the throne," something they've perfected ever since the eldest think tanks' early but unsuccessful efforts to push the U.S. into the League of Nations-a failed forerunner of the United Nations.
The deeper challenge for Western think tanks is whether they can rediscover a sense of purpose that is as fit for the 21st Century as was that which mobilized their counterparts in the early 20th Century," Niblett wrote, with noticeable nostalgia regarding the early days of stealthy power-brokering.
He added that, today, the world's think tanks "need to stand for certain core principles of governance that have been shown by the experience of the last hundred years to offer the best prospects for sustainable security and prosperity."
Niblett put it as gingerly as he could: "Policy audiences appear less interested in the outputs of think tanks if they believe that these have no public resonance beyond the expert circles in which they were developed."
Therefore, he added: "Think tanks have to apply a growing proportion of their resources to trying to mobilize popular engagement with their ideas. One approach has been to raise their public profile by commenting more on current policy developments, rather than analyzing their underlying drivers. The danger is that this blurs the line between think tanks and the media."
What he's not saying, however, is these tax-exempt outfits have long collaborated with the news media, even to the point of media personnel speaking at, or moderating, programs produced by these institutions but never reporting objectively on them. In this manner, the think tanks-lavishly funded by uber-wealthy donors, banks, defense contractors and other well-connected entities - help formulate public policy with nearly nothing in the way of general publicity on how their power-centralizing ideas are massaged and implemented as public policy.
Niblett evidently felt compelled to further confess that think tanks, as critics have long contended, really are a bridge between the super-rich and government and supply personnel to government itself, beyond formulating policy.
In the United States, think tanks became holding pens for future appointees to presidential administrations, where they developed and honed their ideas for future policy," Niblett revealingly wrote.
He added that a 1974 Brookings Institution study resulted in the creation of the Congressional Budget Office, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in 1986 helped reform the command of the U.S. military.
Ah, such modesty. Authors such as James Perloff have shown-via his highly respected book "The Shadows of Power: The Council on Foreign Relations and the American Decline" - that these think tanks played a nefarious role in defaming and subduing American "isolationism" - which is actually non-interventionism - and manipulating government policy to assure U.S. entry into World War II and, from there, laid the groundwork for America to police the world, an essential component of building world government.
And while Niblett admits that the world's think tanks have at times blundered in their pursuit of globalization, and that their worldview has some "inherent weaknesses," he remains incorrigibly confident that these think tanks, if they combine forces and arrive at a set of lasting principles with which they can re-invent themselves, can continue to short-circuit national sovereignty and real democratic impulses, which they deride as "populism," and instead promote a false democracy as a cover for rule by an unelected oligarchy - the very antithesis of democratic government. Such is the nature of their grand deception.
And given the fact that Niblett is echoing and amplifying the core concerns of CFR chief Richard Haass and Chicago Council on Global Affairs President Ivo Daalder (who collaborated with the CFR's James Lindsay in an article on the same theme of elite think tanks losing power amid a populist groundswell), there is a deep validity to this trend which, precisely because it's ignored by mainline media, signals that the "shadow government" is genuinely having major difficulties as it tries to be more visible and yet maintain its credibility and control - after decades of unbridled and largely secretive influence behind the scenes.
Comment: For more on the illustrious Chatham House, see:
- The Integrity Initiative And The British Roots of The Deep State: How The Round Table Infiltrated America
- Bilderberg 2018: Populism, AI, Russia and much more - Reporter infiltrates secret meeting attended by world's top politicians and power brokers
- Chatham House warns: Trump's personality will have serious impact on foreign policy
Reader Comments
@Joan:
Don't worry Joan. Someday (soon) it'll boil down to battle between the zombies and the robots.
And we all know who will 'win' that match-up.
God is already dead.
He died a little over 2 thousand years ago.
Remember?
(Seems like only yesterday.)
ned,
out
That there 'Robin Niblett' character looks like a real soul survivor.
I think we can trust him.
Don't you?
Shouldn't you?
ned......................................out
if they combine forces and arrive at a set of lasting principles with which they can re-invent themselves, can continue to short-circuit national sovereignty and real democratic impulses, which they deride as "populism," and instead promote a false democracy as a cover for rule by an unelected oligarchy - the very antithesis of democratic government. Such is the nature of their grand deception.
Ah! Sargon, Mordor and the Battle for Middle Earth, the ultimate goal is total domination.
Just my thoughts, maybe a fantasy, maybe a reality...who knows, we are living in a surreal world at this time and the West has lost the plot... when it comes to the ability to solve real world problems and come up with solutions.
Just watching , listening, and reading comments, by western leaders should be enough proof, that we are dealing with a bunch of intellectually impaired individuals that all follow the leader and parrot,....and who that leader is....... maybe there should be a talking parrot, learns the words and go on a podium, then parrot the learned words, back to the people.
With the West in austerity, just think about all the money saved, when a parrot can perch on a podium and spout nonsense, and lord above, the whole world believes it as gospel truth.