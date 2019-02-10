Democrat darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released information on the Democrat Party's radical and lunatic Green New Deal on Thursday.It was a complete disaster.The Democrats also want to get rid of cow flatulence - which means all cows would be eliminated.It gets better...Ocasio-Cortez's policy advisor appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show on Friday night and claimed the Green New Deal document that Tucker Carlson and Republicans were reporting on was "doctored."AOC even retweeted a tweet from far-left 'Media Matters' spreading the lie that the document was doctored.President Trump mocked the Democrat-Green-New-Deal-clown-show on Saturday evening, calling the resolution, "Brilliant."