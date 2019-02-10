© Adjaye Associates & Ron Arad Architects



© Anthony Devlin/PA



Proposals for a Holocaust memorial have been dealt a blow after the charity responsible for looking after the central London park in which it is supposed to be built said it was opposed the move.The new landmark, which would also feature a learning centre, is planned for Victoria Tower Gardens on Millbank, alongside the River Thames close to the Houses of Parliament.It will be dedicated to the 6 million Jewish men, women and children and other victims murdered by the Nazis.A planning application for the memorial is currently being considered by Westminster city council.But Royal Parks, a charity which looks after Victoria Tower Gardens, said it did not support the planning application "given the impact it will have on a popular public amenity space in an area of the capital with few public parks".In a letter to Westminster's planning team, Royal Parks described the gardens as a "highly sensitive location in planning and heritage terms".It said the small triangular green space was a grade II registered park located next to Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament - collectively designated as a world heritage site.The Holocaust memorial's design features 23 large bronze fin structures that visitors can walk among, leading up to the underground learning centre.Royal Parks said it "strongly supports" the principle of the project butIt warned the learning centre would"The structure will dominate the park and eclipse the existing listed memorials which are nationally important in their own right," the letter added.Concern was expressed over the negative impact that construction would have on the park's biodiversity and its accessibility to the public."The gardens are public open space and we would not wish to close such a large area, or the possibility of the entire park, to visitors for the three years of its construction," Royal Parks wrote.The charity said the expected 1 million visitors to the memorial in its first year would create "queues and congestion".it said.More than 10,000 people have signed an online petition on Change.org urging the government to reconsider the memorial's location.Clare Annamalai, a local resident and member of the Save Victoria Tower Gardens campaign group, said: "We don't think you should build in parks and particularly small historic parks of this kind."She said campaigners were "absolutely not opposed" to the memorial idea but feared current plans would "completely dominate" the park."It's both a local amenity, but also a national heritage and environmental issue," she said.she added.Annamalai said a smaller memorial without the learning centre would be more suitable, or campaigners have proposed moving it to Westminster's College Green or the Imperial War Museum.She claimed the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, which is leading the project, was being "very opaque" in revealing why Victoria Tower Gardens was chosen over other locations.Royal Parks, which has responsibility for managing eight of London's Royal Parks on behalf of the government, said the location was chosen before the charity was formed.Its letter claimed: "Ministers have made clear that there is no role for the charity in the approval process."Architect Sir David Adjaye is leading the memorial's design team alongside Ron Arad Architects as memorial architect, and Gustafson Porter + Bowman as landscape architect.In a letter published in the Times newspaper on Saturday he responded: "The concerns for the preservation of the park and its purpose are understandable and have been heard."We have no desire or intent to diminish the refuge and joy that this public place provides."He said architects were working to ensure that 90% of the original park is retained.A spokesman for Westminster city council said: "The council can't comment on outstanding applications."A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the memorial would help honour and remember victims of genocides and "educate future generations on the importance of fighting prejudice".She added: "No location in Britain is more suitable for the memorial than Victoria Tower Gardens, alongside parliament where decisions in the lead up to, during and in the aftermath of the Holocaust were made, and amid prominent memorials commemorating the struggle against slavery, inequality and injustice."The proposals have been developed with great sensitivity to the existing context and character of the gardens - we will retain 93% of the open public space, improve views over parliament and the River Thames, and provide a range of accessible seating and a new boardwalk along the embankment."