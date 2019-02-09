© Reuters / Carlos Barria



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the "partisan and ideological nature" of the EU-backed International Contact Group on Venezuela, which recently vowed to ensure a "credible" new election in his country., Maduro said at a press conference in the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. He added that the government was ready to talk to "whomever and whenever.""We are in the immediate position to support any action that promotes diplomacy, dialogue and meeting between Venezuelans," said the president.The EU must hear "Venezuela's truth," however, instead of listening to "right-wing extremists," Maduro insisted."We have always told the EU and [its foreign policy chief] Federica Mogherini: You are not listening to the truth of Venezuela, you are deaf. AndMultiple EU countries have supported Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be the "interim leader" of the country. They are now effectively treating Maduro as a usurper.Maduro has describedRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently slammed the EU for handing Venezuela ultimatums instead of trying to mediate the crisis.While he disagrees with the EU-backed contact group's statement,hoping to "help them listen to Venezuela."When asked about the possibility of holding presidential elections, he said thatThe only early elections Maduro would accept are those in the National Assembly, the parliament lead by Juan Guaido.Maduro has also rejected humanitarian aid being amassed by the US, which has already been welcomed by Guaido, calling it a political "cheap show." Speaking earlier to RT Spanish, Maduro called the aid a form of intervention, and said he would not accept it.