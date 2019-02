The " Green New Deal " is not green at all. If anything it's a raw, red deal. It calls for a government takeover of our wage, and of our energy, housing, health care and transportation sectors . It has more in common with Mao's Cultural Revolution than it does FDR's New Deal, which lifted millions out of the Great Depression.Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced this resolution with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Marky and a bevy of supporting congressmen.One wonders if anyone actually read it.Even more puzzling is that six Democratic candidates for president have given support to this effort. Most Americans oppose even a modest increase in the gasoline tax, let alone virtual destruction of the oil, natural gas and coal industries. That's a $136 billion dollar industry employing about 10 million people. After mandating the "100 percent" end of these industries as part of the mobilization, the resolution calls for a guaranteed job for all Americans and economic security even for those "unwilling" to work.Don't worry, though, "low tech" solutions to remove carbon dioxide will be encouraged.The demand for justice on the basis of climate change is upside down.The moderately priced car created by Henry Ford helped create the middle class and later provided the near-universal mobility that enabled people to live in the suburbs and commute to work. While the oil industry was broken up to create greater competition, these energy driven inventions were at the center of transforming American life for everyone.Air travel is out under this deal as well, to be replaced by high-speed trains. Yea. Right. Amtrak to California.The very premise that America is the carbon fiend that needs to mobilize to this degree on its own is faulty as well. Carbon emissions from America have been declining, down 2.7 percent in 2016. Since 2011, carbon emissions from large power plants in the U.S. have declined by nearly 20 percent The two most populous countries on earth -- India and China -- both looking to move more and more millions of people to the middle class, are ground zero for the explosion of future carbon emissions. We need to develop affordable energy technologies that could be deployed to bring these developing countries into line.It's not the platform of the Democratic Party and it's up to the leadership of the party to back realistic proposals for a better future, not bumper stickers.Failure to heed this warning could well lead to another surprise upset at the polls.