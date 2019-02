© Fernando Llano/AP



After years of a harsh sanctions campaign against Venezuela,Accusing President Nicolas Maduro and his "cronies" of plundering Venezuelan wealth for their own well-being while blocking "humanitarian assistance" to the country, National Security Advisor John Bolton urged the Latin American country's officers to defect.Not everyone on social media agreed with the US assessment of the situation in Venezuela. While many users immediately praised Bolton for his proposal,The economy of the South American nation has been in steady decline since the sharp drop in oil prices in 2014. At the same time Caracas has been under constant pressure from US sanctions aimed at President Nicolas Maduro and his government. The decline of the economy has led to the devaluation of the national currency and to shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods. The worsening socio-economic conditions triggered a substantial outflow of Venezuelans to neighboring countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil.Ever since Donald Trump recognized the National Assembly leader Guaidó as the 'interim' president of the South American country two weeks ago, the US has been spearheading an effort to oust Maduro from power. Last week, the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry while calling for a peaceful political transition in the country.The United States also has not ruled out a military intervention in Venezuela, noting that all options remain on the table. Meanwhile Maduro remains committed to repelling any possible aggression, with the country's armed forces mostly staying loyal to the elected leader. The Maduro government is also open to dialogue with the opposition.