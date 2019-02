The Russian Navy reportedly has a new weapon that can disrupt the eyesight of targets as well as make them hallucinate and vomit.Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a Russian military contractor has installed the weapon on two Russian warships.The weapon, called the Filin, has reportedly been installed on the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Kasatonov, two Russian warships. The weapon is expected to be installed on more ships that are currently being built.The weapon was developed by Ruselectornics, a Russian state-owned developer of electronics and other technologies.