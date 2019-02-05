© FILE PHOTO. Reuters / Jorge Silva

A decision by the United States to militarily intervene in Venezuela's political crisis will spell disaster for the entire region,, a Latin American expert has warned.Dennis Small, a Virginia-based editor of Executive Intelligence Review, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump said military action against Caracas and in support of the Venezuelan opposition was "an option."Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have thronged the streets of Venezuela, holding rallies in support and against President Nicolas Maduro, who began his second six-year term in office last month.The clashes began after Juan Guaido, the opposition leader in the country's National Assembly, proclaimed himself as "interim president" and urged Maduro to resign.The US rushed to support Guaido, announcing sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry. Other"It's very hard to tell with Trump as to whether his words are meaning what they say because he also is very capable, and this is not a bad thing, of changing his policies depending on which way things go," Small said.He argued that Trump was toying with the idea of a military intervention to increase pressure on Maduro but"I think that any such intervention would be an absolute disaster," Small predicted.He said any military intervention by WashingtonAsked about US National Security Adviser John Bolton's remarks about the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela, Small called the hawkish diplomat a "lunatic"Bolton has been linked to an unconfirmed US plan to deploy 5,000 troops to Colombia amid the ongoing unrest in neighboring Venezuela.On Friday, he played down the possibility of an imminent US military action but said Maduro should either peacefully retireThe analyst said"The issue of Venezuela is part of a much bigger strategic battle underway"All of this, which is an anti-establishment type of approach from Trump, has the British financial and political interests in an absolute frenzy along with their allies in United States in Wall Street and among the neocon crowd," he added.