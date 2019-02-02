Adults younger than age 30 could be legally prohibited from buying cigarettes in less than a year's time -- and all cigarette sales would be banned in Hawaii in five years -- under a bill by State Representative Richard Creagan. The bill was co-signed by Representatives John Mizuno, also a Democrat, and Cynthia Thielen, a Republican.
"We're taxing them, that did decrease use somewhat, but we still have 140,000 people in our state that smoke cigarettes. You don't see them as much anymore, because we kind of made them hide. But, they're going to die, half of them are going to die if they keep smoking, and we can prevent that."
Comment: Anti-smoking totalitarians who are revelling in the idea of a smoking ban should realise that, if the bill goes through, the government will be looking to fill the loss of cigarette taxes, which provide a signigicant revenue, from somewhere.
Creagan dismisses the argument that his proposal would take away a smoker's civil liberty, saying it is something the tobacco industry has long cited. KHON2 was unable to reach the American Civil Liberties Union for comment on this story.
Creagan says smokers are horribly addicted and need freedom from enslavement.
Comment: Sugar, alcohol, television... what's next?
Smokers and non-smokers have mixed feelings.
Kenny Tsai says, "I don't think it's a good idea. It's taking away our rights to choose. That's what I think."
Frank Raken says, "Even though like it's 21, you have to be 21, there is still kind of places that you can actually get cigarettes or, you know, how they ask someone to buy for them. It's gonna be a good idea."
Vickson Victor enjoys smoking and says, "It's my right. It's my life. So, it's my choice."
State Representative Richard Creagan is a retired emergency room physician, who believes that from his Capitol office, he can save more lives.
In addition to smokers' addiction, Creagan says the state also is addicted -- to 110-million dollars in annual, cigarette-tax revenue. While Creagan would prefer the ban be immediate and total, he realizes beneficiaries of those tax dollars, the UH Cancer Research Center, can't go cold-turkey. That is why the ban would be unrolled in phases.
Creagan believes, if Hawaii becomes the first cigarette-free destination, visitors will flock here.
Comment: The smoking ban in the UK tells quite a different story.
"Our beaches will be free of cigarette butts, our parks, all of that. Kids won't be exposed. You won't have to worry about your baby or your dog chewing on a cigarette butt, I mean, we'll be the first state to be cigarette-free and i think that's really cool."
Hawaii was first to raise the legal smoking age to 21 and with the proposed ban, he believes the state should continue to be a beacon for the rest of the nation.
Comment: Welcome to planet Earth, aka Bizarro World, where the push to legalize cannabis products continues apace, more American's die from overdoses on opioid medications than ever before, the entire food supply is contaminated by harsh agricultural chemicals and GMO's, and all of this comes with government approval and/or popular support, but buying cigarettes will soon become a criminal offense: