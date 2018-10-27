Smokers puffing away near hospital buildings are being shamed into stubbing their cigarettes out by pre-recorded messages saying, 'Someone's mummy or daddy is having cancer treatment'.Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is using the speakers to deter people from smoking directly under the windows of the maternity ward.outside the hospital entrance where smoking is a prevalent problem.The messages includesaying: 'Please don't smoke outside our hospital. Excuse me, do you think you can put out your cigarette.The crackdown, by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, comes afterwas introduced back in March this year.The Trust first announced its intention to make its hospitals smoke free back in 2017 and rolled out its smoke free policy in March this year.Research shows that with specialised support and a pharmacological product, you are four times more likely to quit smoking than if you go it alone.The Trust says 'no smoking' signs put up across its estate do not deter all smokers from lighting up around hospital entrances - including areas where ambulances are dropping off patients.Non-smoker Shirley Parker, 67, a former sales assistant visiting the hospital, believed the new initiative was the 'best thing that could happen'.She said: 'I have gone through cancer and I think anybody who has gone through it would realise how dangerous it can be and I am lucky, I am here.'If people smoke outside the entrance it blows back in. This is a smoke free hospital and it should be in the grounds too.'I went to the Leeds General Infirmary and as you go in you go under a canopy.'The maternity ward is next door and that is not good either, new babies who need the windows open for fresh air, it is not fresh is it.'Iain Brodie, General Manager of Facilities, at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: 'If a member of the public or staff sees someone smoking, they can press a button in the main reception to activate a voice message, which can be heard loud and clear, outside the main Pinderfields Hospital entrance asking smokers to extinguish their cigarettes.'We've introduced the system because it's vitalto discourage smoking.'Patients and visitors, including new born babies and those arriving by ambulance, often have to pass through cigarette smoke at our hospital entrances, which is totally unacceptable.'Our goal is to have smoke free sites, and the ability to broadcast these messages is a crucial step towards this.'Non-smoker Shirley Parker, 67, a former sales assistant visiting the hospital, believed the new initiative was the 'best thing that could happen'.