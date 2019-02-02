On Thursday, Macron, a man who reportedly earned millions as an investment banker and has recently been making televised statements to the poorest citizens from rooms dripping with gold, tried a different tactic to align himself with the French grassroots movement demanding his resignation.
In an interview with several French media (BFM TV, Paris Match, Le Figaro) he claimed:
If being a yellow vest means wanting fewer parliamentarians and work being paid better, I am a yellow vest, too!
Comment: Interestingly it's parliamentarians who are getting in the way of Macron pushing through his bill to ban public demonstrations.
Macron appeared dismissive of the Yellow Vests calling it a political movement without "a fixed claim and leader" which has been "infiltrated by 40,000 to 50,000 militants who want the destruction of institutions."
Comment: The Yellow Vest's have made their manifesto quite clear, and it seems the authorities know who some of the public faces are, since they shot one of them in the face recently.
The Yellow Vests have been demanding a so called "Citizens' Initiative Referendum" on whether to introduce regular popular votes which would let the French public vet government policy proposals.
Macron suggested while he was open to the idea of a public vote, he would not accept anything that undermined the decisions of parliament, and bluntly ruled out a referendum on a wealth tax which cut taxes for the richest citizens, an earlier sign of his desire to protect high salaries.
The Yellow Vest movement, named after the high-visibility jackets worn by the demonstrators, ignited in November when the government-proposed tax hikes on fuel which disproportionately affected those on the lowest salaries.
Thousands of people have been protesting on Saturdays and Sundays in Paris and other French cities, with some rallies descending into violence. Hooligans have frequently been seen destroying property and torching cars; while demonstrators have also blocked roads and clashed with police.
Macron's interview comes amid a big debate in France about a controversial anti-rioting bill, which aims to crack down on the street violence that has marred the Yellow Vest protests.
The bill primarily targets 'hooligans' who damage property. However, some MPs are also pushing for harsher punishments for unauthorized protests and people who cover their faces during demonstrations - a move that has been slammed as a "threat to civil liberties," even among Macron's supporters.
"I learned a lot from those 20 months. It scared me," Macron told French media on Thursday.
Comment: It should scare him because Macron represents everything wrong with France.
