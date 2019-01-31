© Ruptly



"I never thought that such a thing could happen in France,"

employing violence to scare the people off the streets

I want to maintain my peaceful line. We must restrain our anger and expand our cause, but remain non-violent and call for peace... A good rally is the one when everybody returns home safe.

The French government won't stop the Yellow Vests by force, but only by doing what the people demand, according to prominent protester Jerome Rodrigues, who may remain blind in one eye after being injured by the police."The president [Emmanuel Macron] declared war on us and our injuries are battle wounds.," Rodrigues told RT.he added, describing what the country has been going through in recent months as "dark times."The activist, who calls himself "a hyper pacifist," was broadcasting live on Facebook from a rally in Paris last weekend when a police officer fired at him from an LBD 40 non-lethal gun."Now we understand that by going to a rally we put ourselves at risk of becoming victims of the government.Rodrigues said., but "we won't retreat," he said. Rodrigues promised to resume protesting after he gets better, saying thatHowever, Rodrigues pointed out that "becoming a symbol of violence" isn't what he wanted.If Macron's government wants the protests to end and "the people to return home they must give us what we ask for. I'm talking about a decrease in taxes on essential goods;," he said.But the Yellow Vest insisted that minutes before he was hit in the eyeAs for the evidence, there's the projectile that hit him in the eye and numerous videos of the incident filmed from various angles by other protestors, Rodriguez said.The Yellow Vest movement, named after the high-visibility jackets worn by the demonstrators, ignited in November over a government-proposed hike in fuel taxes. But it quickly morphed into wider discontent with Macron's economic agenda and a decline in living standards.Thousands of people have been protesting on Saturdays and Sundays in Paris and other French cities for 11 weeks in a row now. The rallies often got out of control as the demonstrators destroyed property, torched cars, blocked roads and clashed with police. The authorities have not hesitated to apply violence against the rioters, putting tear gas, water cannons and non-lethal guns to use and seriously injuring dozens of people.