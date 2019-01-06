Niall Presstv yellow vests
Yellow vest protesters had promised to keep rallying into the new year, and that's what they did today. An 8th weekend of protests was held in defiance of the government dismissing protesters as agitators and hardliners, which appears to indicate a tougher stance against the movement.

It's not fuel price hikes that they are protesting against anymore. Macron's concessions have not appeased them either. The protesters are questioning the very state of democracy in the country and demanding fundamental change. While Macron's popularity rating plunges to a record low, for how much longer are the protests likely to go on?

On today's The Debate, we discuss the tense stand-off in France with columnist Catherine Shakdam in London, and Niall Bradley, editor at independent news site SOTT.net