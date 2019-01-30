© AFP



Venezuela's Supreme Court has ordered a travel ban on the opposition leader Juan Guaido and frozen his bank accounts.after he "caused harm to peace in the republic," court head Maikel Moreno said on January 29.The 35-year-old opposition leader, who declared himself interim president last week, has been backed by the United States and other nations. Other countries, including Russia, support President Nicolas Maduro.In an interview with Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti,Maduro ruled out an early presidential election, saying the next one was not due until 2025, but said he would support snap parliamentary polls.according to Russia's state-run Sputnik information agency.Washington has imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, a critical source of revenue for the economically crippled country.Russia sharply criticized the move, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accusing Washington of "publicly setting a course for illegal regime change."White House national security adviser John Bolton on January 29 warned of "serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido."