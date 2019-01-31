Society's Child
School history books vilify Europe, whitewash Islam - Norwegian researcher claims
Sputnik
Tue, 29 Jan 2019 13:38 UTC
"Something to do with European supremacy", a new study by Bergen University student Kristoffer Tyssøy Høisæther, has uncovered double standards in the way history is being presented in Norwegian textbooks used today in elementary and high schools.
According to Høisæther, there is a pronounced difference in the way Western and Islamic history in the Middle Ages is portrayed. In general, there tends to be an overemphasis on the problematic aspects of Western history, as opposed to a prevalent omission of problematic aspects within Islamic history.
"The most remarkable finding in my work is how Europeans are consistently portrayed as 'abusers', as opposed to other cultures and peoples, who continually hold a sacrificial role", Høisæther wrote in an article in the news outlet Resett.
To quantify this finding, the author listed 25 instances of massacres, mass killings and genocides depicted in history books, all of which were carried out by Europeans. By contrast, Muslims and Jews are exclusively given the role of victim.
"The willingness to place Europeans solely in the role of the abusers is highly reprehensible, and this is undoubtedly instrumental in creating a very distorted picture of history", Høisæther wrote.
In one textbook, "cruelty and greed" were called "typical European characteristics". Furthermore, Western prosperity was attributed to "gross exploitation of other peoples". While European immigration to America "wiped out millions of Indians", non-European conquests are portrayed in a much more peaceful way, such as "the Arabs spread out over a vast area". Similarly, trade in the Indian Ocean, which included millions of slaves, is portrayed as a "flourishing enterprise and a multifaceted contact across cultures, religions and languages". Such a description for the Atlantic trade carried out by Europeans is hardly imaginable.
According to Høisæther, in several comparisons between the West and the Islamic world, the former appears clearly inferior. The Islamic world is claimed to be "distinctly democratic", whereas the Europeans excelled "in strength and rage". In another instance, the Renaissance and the Enlightenment were allegedly founded on knowledge preserved by Islam.
While Christianity is portrayed as a brutal and merciless religion, with compulsory conversion and mass executions, the Islamic world, especially the Ottoman Empire, which led expansionist wars for hundreds of years, is praised for its religious tolerance. No attention is devoted to the persecution of non-Muslims in the Middle Ages. Spain under its 700-year Muslim rule is thus portrayed as a peaceful place with various confessions happily co-existing.
"In almost all textbooks, we are served a bloody narrative about fanatical crusades, when men, women, children and old people were massacred with delight. The conquest of Jerusalem during the First Crusade is given a unique place in most textbooks as an event of unmatched brutality. No other event, be it the Arab, the Turkish or even the Mongol conquests are classified as mass murder, while the reader is also spared of gory details", Høisæther stressed.
According to him, unilateral depictions are common, but sometimes unsustainable claims are made, pushing the narrative to a level that no historian would take seriously. For instance, the Turkish conquest of Constantinople in 1453 was not followed by killing, looting and pillaging, but the Christians gained privileges from the Sultan, one textbook claimed.
Another such instance is the role of women in European versus Muslim communities. The Bible is presented as a tool for women's oppression, resulting in women becoming subjugated and viewed as obedient marriage material. The Quran, by contrast, is claimed to have had a liberating effect on women, serving for their stronger position in the Muslim world.
For his study, Høisæther has analysed six textbooks for high school and three books for elementary school, all produced after the 2006 Norwegian education reform. This constitutes the vast majority of school history textbooks for regular education produced in the post-reform period and is therefore representative of contemporary school textbooks as a whole, he noted.
According to Høisæther, the textbooks are often students' portal to topics where prior knowledge is little or non-existent and are therefore very important in forming a person's worldview. By his own admission, he hopes to instigate a discussion and critical analysis of Norwegian teaching materials. Nevertheless, he admitted that has little confidence in this happening.
Comment: Evidently modern schooling is overseen by the same ideologues who have also infected various other areas of society. And, while their failures are immediately evident in programs like 'multi-culturalism' and mass migration, the fruits of teaching a twisted version of history may take a little while longer to become apparent. What is clear is that no free society benefits from distorting the facts of history. It's the reason why any totalitarian regime seeks to burn and rewrite the history books, because being disconnected from the past, particularly one's own, makes a person much more malleable to nefarious influences.
Reader Comments
Just as nothing has been said of the Jewish man that isn't true.
However, when unpleasant things are said of the Jewish man, we call this "anti-Semitism" (without ever stopping to debate whether the thing said is 'true' or not!).
When unpleasant things are said of the Muslim man, we call this "Islamophobia."
When unpleasant things are said of the African man, we call this "racism."
When unpleasant things are said of the European man, we say nothing at all, because this, we are told, is just.
Something is terribly rotten in the way of the world today. We all know where it will lead - the same place it led the last time this happened, in Weimar Germany. Only this time it is all of continental Europe and America north of Mexico that is being, now, debased, and later, radicalized and united, this time all at once.
One is forced to wonder: do the academics leading this charge not know where this leads? Or do they know, but simply cannot help themselves?
The point is that so was every other culture on the planet, throughout history and pre-history. That is a fact, and it is not reflected in Norwegian schoolbooks about history and societies.
In Norwegian textbooks, Europeans are systematically portrayed as abusers, imperialists, and exploiters. By contrast, non-whites are ascribed the role of victims, signalling an anti-Western bias, a new study has claimed.I suppose it depends what history you're looking at, but this is generally true for the modern era.
To quantify this finding, the author listed 25 instances of massacres, mass killings and genocides depicted in history books, all of which were carried out by Europeans. By contrast, Muslims and Jews are exclusively given the role of victim.Well, they DID at one point or another over the last few centuries invade and/or occupy every livable piece of land on Earth, so it's inevitable that western Europeans would be number one in the killing stakes.
In one textbook, "cruelty and greed" were called "typical European characteristics" . Furthermore, Western prosperity was attributed to "gross exploitation of other peoples".Sounds about right - though those weren't their only characteristics of course.
While European immigration to America "wiped out millions of Indians", non-European conquests are portrayed in a much more peaceful way, such as "the Arabs spread out over a vast area".This is an as yet unsolved riddle of history, made all the more difficult to solve by its having taken place as the planet emerged from the Dark Age. Did the Arabs 'invade', or 'migrate' into relatively empty, post-apocalypse spaces? The western Europeans' expansion, on the other hand, took place much more recently, so it's known what they did or did not do to other civilizations.
Similarly, trade in the Indian Ocean, which included millions of slaves, is portrayed as a "flourishing enterprise and a multifaceted contact across cultures, religions and languages". Such a description for the Atlantic trade carried out by Europeans is hardly imaginable.There's nothing controversial here. Yes, slaves were traded in the Indian Ocean in the era preceding the Europeans' 'discovery' of the world, but no one did it on an industrial scale quite like the western Europeans in the Atlantic - especially the English.
According to Høisæther, in several comparisons between the West and the Islamic world, the former appears clearly inferior. The Islamic world is claimed to be "distinctly democratic", whereas the Europeans excelled "in strength and rage". In another instance, the Renaissance and the Enlightenment were allegedly founded on knowledge preserved by Islam.All essentially accurate. The Islamic world was more civilized (materially and culturally) than the European world in the Middle Ages, just as the Chinese was more civilized still. The inflection point begins roughly after the Black Death, as western Europe begins its ascent to number one by colonizing 'the new world'.
While Christianity is portrayed as a brutal and merciless religion, with compulsory conversion and mass executions, the Islamic world, especially the Ottoman Empire, which led expansionist wars for hundreds of years, is praised for its religious tolerance. No attention is devoted to the persecution of non-Muslims in the Middle Ages. Spain under its 700-year Muslim rule is thus portrayed as a peaceful place with various confessions happily co-existing.Pretty much.
At this point I think Høisæther's interpretation of the history books' interpretations are unreliable, so I'd have to read them myself to judge them.
You are aware that the business of the Atlantic Slave-trade largely bought slaves from locals (including Arabs) yes? It is no secret that Arabs were and still are slave traders, and that spoils of conquest and war in Africa included slaves, which were then sold to Europeans and Americans.
What has been said of the European/white-man, that isn't or wasn't true?
I anxiously look forward to any sensible response. I have history!
Shalom