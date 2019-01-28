© AP Photo/Noah Berger

Following Trump's statement, Facebook put a verification icon on the president of the parliament's account, Russian State Duma speaker saidOn Wednesday, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin took a swipe at Facebook blasting the social media giant for illegally depriving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's account of the blue checkmark verification icon, while bestowing one on the account of his rival, Juan Guaido, the nation's speaker, who unilaterally declared himself head of state, while US President Donald Trump recognized him as acting president of the Latin American country.On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself acting president of Venezuela. The US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Georgia and the Organization of American States recognized him as the acting head of state.