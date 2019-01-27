In response to queries on the situation in Venezuela, India's MEA Official Spokesperson said, "We are closely following the emerging situation in Venezuela. We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence."the spokesperson pointed out.Venezuela is a key supplier of crude oil to India and has also joined the International Solar Alliance. India has invested in oil assets of Venezuela.The embattled government of Venezuela struck back against its opponents on Thursday, winning strong support from the country's armed forces and the solid backing of Russia, which warned the United States not to intervene. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó who has declared himself as the President has been supported by USA and few other Latin American governments. US Vice President and Secretary of State have extended their support to Opposition efforts.The Russian President telephoned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and "emphasized that destructive external interference is a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international law," according to a statement on the Kremlin's official website.Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala and the Organization of American States have also recognized Guaidó as the country's leader. Mexico and others in the region have not, including Cuba and Bolivia, longtime allies of Maduro.