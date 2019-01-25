bono
© Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
U2 frontman and social activist Bono endeared himself to an audience of global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday when he said that capitalism is "not immoral" as he called on them to join the fight against extreme poverty in Africa and Aids.

"Capitalism is not immoral - it's amoral. It requires our instruction," Bono said on a Davos panel discussing how to fill a multitrillion-dollar financing gap in the achievement of a UN goal to end poverty globally by 2030. "Capitalism has taken more people out of poverty than any other 'ism'. But it is a wild beast that, if not tamed, can chew up a lot of people along the way."

Bono, co-founder of One, a global campaign and advocacy organisation with more than 10 million members seeking to end extreme poverty, said that the negative forces of unfettered capitalism have driven an international move towards populism.

The singer said public-sector spending - as the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, for example, is currently seeking to raise $14 billion to save an estimated 16 million lives - is the most vulnerable as governments in developed states in Europe grapple with domestic problems such as homelessness.

However, he said, "If Africa fails, Europe cannot succeed."